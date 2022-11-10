The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Thursday! Just a suggestion, but you should really go and make the most of today. This will likely be our last really nice day for quite a while. Sunshine is here for another day as temperatures start warming back up. Highs will reach the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Big weather makers will come into play Friday. Morning celebrations and parades for Veterans Day will be just fine. It will be cloudy and warm as temperatures take another run toward the mid 60s. Later in the day rain will arrive and the wind will pick up.

Moisture from Nicole and a powerful cold front from the middle of the country merger over the Ohio Valley. Widespread rain arrives in Capital Region Friday evening. Periods of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms will continue into Saturday morning. There could be some isolated instances of wind damage as the front races across the area. We will dry out by early Saturday afternoon.

One to two inches of rain can be expected for most of the News10 area. Locally higher amounts will come out of the Catskills, the Adirondacks, and North Country. Higher totals could near three inches.

The rain shuts off and temperatures drop. A chill settles in and doesn’t go anywhere. Flakes could fly for some. We are watching the potential for our first wintry system during the middle of week.