11/10/2021: Damp morning, bright afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Nothing lasts forever, even a November rain. Overnight showers and drizzle are still hanging on this morning. Roads will be damp for your commute even as the activity continues to fizzle.

From damp and gloomy this morning to bright and warm this afternoon. We are on our way to another nice November day. Sunshine will take over starting late this morning. Temperatures are already off to a mild start. This afternoon will be quite warm with highs near 60°.

A bubble of high pressure will sit right over the News10 area tonight. The warmth that we built up during the day will quickly escape after dark, and temperatures will get chilly in a hurry. Thursday will be off to a frosty start with lows for most in the 20s.

Veterans Day will feature more fair weather. Skies will becoming partly sunny and temperatures will be more seasonable. Instead of the 60s, we’ll see highs in the 50s. That’s still good for this time of year, and especially given what’s lurking around the corner in your Storm Tracker Forecast.

A stronger system will approach Thursday night. Rain will overspread the area by Friday morning. The first part of the day will be especially wet. Periods of heavier rain may lead to some flooding issues. The day will also turn breezy and warm with highs near 60° one more time.

Friday’s storm system will open the door to a brisk cooldown. Highs will drop some 20 degrees by next Monday. Along with the little winter’s chill there will be chances for rain and snow showers.