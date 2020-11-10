11/10/2020: On record high watch again this afternoon

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! We came up just short of the record high yesterday, but it was a very warm afternoon in Albany. The high at the airport was 67°, while Monday’s record high was 71° from 1975. Record or not it was an unseasonably warm day.

Again this morning there is a wide range in temperature. It is warmer in the hills and cooler in the valleys. We are also waking up to patchy dense fog through low-lying areas.

The fog will wear off between 8 AM and 9 AM. Mostly sunny skies will take over for the rest of the day. High temperatures will run more than 20 degrees above normal today. We’ll be on record high watch once again in Albany. Our forecast high of 72° matches the daily record high that was set in 1931.

Clouds will gradually work in across the region tonight. This will keep temperatures on the warm side. Lows will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

The increase in cloud cover will be ahead of the first rain chance in over a week. A cold front will push showers through the Capital Region tomorrow. Periods of rain will continue through Wednesday night. Most will see around half an inch of rain. Locally higher amounts are possible south and east of Albany.

More seasonal and drier air awaits behind the boundary. The week will end with more sunshine and feeling more like mid-November. The pattern looks to turn a little more unsettled starting late in the weekend.