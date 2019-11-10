11/10/19: Wintry Weather Moves in Monday Evening

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a “milder” day to end the weekend with highs reaching the mid to upper 40’s. However, beginning Monday we will see highs only reach the 30’s through Thursday. A prolonged period of chilly weather and the potential for snowfall is in the forecast for this week.

We have a winter storm watch and warning which goes into effect Monday afternoon and lasts through Tuesday afternoon for areas north of the Capital region. This is where we are expecting the biggest snowfall accumulations.

Our storm system is slowly taking shape out west as an area of energy is dropping south out of Canada this evening. This will meet up with a trough of low pressure in the middle of the country and it will ride up into the Northeast, overspreading the Capital Region with wintry weather Monday night through Tuesday afternoon.

Most of Monday will be fairly quiet aside from a few light rain or snow showers before noon, however, I do believe we will enjoy a quiet but chilly afternoon.

By noontime we are expecting the band of snow to really get going, mainly north of Albany, this is where we currently have winter storm watches and warnings in effect through Tuesday afternoon.

Even by Monday evening, it appears that the heaviest of the snow will remain north and west of Albany.

It isn’t until after midnight that the band of snow begins to move east and through the Capital Region. We may see a light glaze of ice on raised surfaces at the onset of the precipitation, however it will quickly changeover to snow shortly after.

Tuesday morning’s commute, most of us will be dealing with snowy conditions, so it could be a bit tricky and hazardous for Tuesday morning.

The snow tapers off by noon and we are left with partly sunny skies, breezy conditions and even still a few snow showers and flurries as a band of lake effect tries to make it down the Mohawk valley.

Here is the latest snowfall map, when all is said and done, the immediate Capital Region looks to pick up between 2-4″ of snowfall… Closer to Glens Falls, we look to see 4-6″ of snowfall and if you are in Hamilton, northern Herkimer or Warren counties expect to see between 6-10″ of snow when all is said and done.

Behind this system we turn downright cold for Tuesday and Wednesday, approaching all time record cold temperatures… We do look to quiet down by midweek and actually moderate a bit by the end of next weekend as highs could approach the mid to upper 40’s… Which by the way is average for this time of year.

Have a great week!

-Rob