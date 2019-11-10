11/10/19: Cloudy today… Snow & historic cold on the way

We’re not as cold this morning, and you can thank cloud cover for that!

The clouds act like a blanket overnight, trapping heat close to the ground. As a result, we’re starting off in the 30’s instead of the teens. Enjoy it while it lasts, because there’s historic cold (single digits?) on the way… There are currently some snow and rain showers on the map in Western and Central New York. These could make it to the Adirondacks, but the Albany area will stay dry.

We’ll get into the mid 40’s today under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Our next big system gets here on Monday. Right now it’s draped across the Upper Midwest, bringing snow to Michigan, Wisconsin, and Minnesota.

It’ll start as a rain-snow mix in the Albany area around lunchtime, before transitioning to snow in the afternoon and evening.

Snow will keep falling through Tuesday morning. Expect substantial snow totals in the Adirondacks and North Country, up to 7 inches with a glaze of ice. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Warren, Hamilton, and Herkimer counties.

Expect 2 to 4 inches in the Western Catskills, Amsterdam, Schenectady, Saratoga, Bennington and North Adams. 1 to 2 inches could fall in the Eastern Catskills, Albany, Troy, Pittsfield, and the Southern Berkshires.

Incredible cold will blast its way into the Capital Region behind this system. Our forecast high of 30 on Tuesday will set a new “Record Low High” temperature… In other words, it will be the coldest maximum temperature on record for that day. The previous record was a high of 32 degrees.

Historic November cold will continue the next few days. Our forecast low of 13 on Wednesday morning would tie a record. 27 on Wednesday afternoon would set a record. 11 on Thursday morning would set a record. Temperatures like these are experienced every winter in the Capital Region… but the fact of the matter is – as far as our records go back – it’s never happened in November. Stay warm!