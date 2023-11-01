Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

We flipped the page on the calendar and Mother Nature says here’s some snow just for good measure. Certainly was a cool afternoon with the high in Albany reaching 47 degrees, others remained in the 30s with intermittent snow showers through the afternoon. Drier air is heading our way and it will arrive here by Thursday after a very chilly night tonight with most falling into the 20s, some to the north will likely dip into the teens!

Temperatures will turn seasonably mild as we approach the end of the week and into the weekend. We are talking highs in the 50s and perhaps low 60s with overnight lows only falling into the low to mid 40s.

A mix of sun and clouds through Thursday afternoon, after a frosty start in the 20s, temperatures look to rebound back into the mid to upper 40s. We might start to see a bit of a breeze picking up later in the day on Thursday.

Friday the winds will begin to pick up a bit, but this will be from the south southwest and will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 50s to near 60.

A system sliding to our north and west Friday and into the weekend will bring an increase in clouds for the weekend and slight chance at a shower in particular for Saturday. However, the position of this system will also keep the milder air flowing into the Capital Region and most of the northeast. We look to remain mild on Monday with the threat for showers on Election Day. More widespread showers likely for Wednesday with highs back near 50. Have a great night! -Cap, Rob & Kevin