11/1/21: Cloudy with a Passing Shower Tuesday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Cold front moved through this morning which lead to slightly cooler temperatures, a little breezy and even a few lake clouds and showers, mainly north of Albany. The lake band will continue through the Adirondacks overnight tonight which will supply the chance for showers and even perhaps a few snow flakes overnight into Tuesday morning.

We are awaiting another boundary that will be pushing southeastward on Tuesday. This, along with a system to our south will provide more clouds, with breaks of sunshine. Again, with the flow off the Great Lakes passing showers will be likely, especially north and a few flakes will be possible in the higher elevations.





Futurecast shows partly cloudy skies overnight tonight, this will lead to mostly cloudy skies to start your Tuesday morning, but most will start out dry, aside from a shower/ snow shower threat north into the Adirondacks.

By the afternoon it will still be mostly cloudy, with the system passing to our south and the disturbance passing through from the north, a passing shower/ snow shower cannot be ruled out for everyone. High temperatures will also be a bit cooler than they were today, with highs mainly in the upper 40s and low 50s.





Even cooler air on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies with such cold air above our heads and again, we can’t rule out a passing shower or two with highs mainly in the upper 30s north to mid 40s through the Capital Region.





The chill looks to stick around through the end of the week, it will really be felt at night, as lows will be dropping into the 20s. We do rebound again towards the weekend with temperatures likely back close to 50 with lots of sunshine expected! Have a great week! -Cap & Rob