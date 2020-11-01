11/1/20: Winter Pays the Capital Region a Visit on Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A potent cold front is moving through this evening bringing with it a line of showers and gusty downpours. Behind this cold air will spill in from the north and west overnight and remain with us through the day on Monday.

Along with the colder air, we will be dealing with strong gusty winds through the afternoon that look to gust 40-50mph, especially for the thruway south and east. Wind advisory will go into effect at 9am on Monday for those areas.

I mention the wintry weather, behind this front temperatures are already in the 20’s and 30’s this evening and the Great Lakes are beginning to wake up as winds, along with cold air, begin to whip across them.

That will then move into our region tonight and through the day on Monday. Winter weather Advisories will be in effect for the Northern Berkshires and southern Vermont during this time period through Tuesday morning for accumulating snow, could see up to 8″ in spots. There is also a winter storm watch for Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties, these locations could pick up 6-12″ of snow by Tuesday morning.

Another disturbance will be moving through from Canada Monday night and into Tuesday morning. This will bring another round of snowfall during the overnight hours of Monday night.

So when all is said and done, from now until Tuesday morning, I am expecting a coating up to an inch through the Hudson Valley, however, any Lake Effect band that sets up could easily add an additional inch or two in localized areas. You head east into the Berkshires and southern Vermont and those amounts quickly add up. Same for the Adirondacks, could see up to 6″ with local amounts closer to the 10-12″ range, especially closer to the Tug Hill.

Beyond Monday, the weather begins to quiet down, and actually we will see quite the warming trend as we approach next weekend as I am expecting highs to make it into the mid to even possibly upper 60’s for the end of this week into next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob