The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Ugh, what a way to start the day… A messy wintry mix has brought periods snow, sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain through the night. Prolonged periods of this mix has lead to minor accumulations to the north. Roads will be wet, potentially slippery during the morning commute.

While accumulations aren’t that impressive, just a light amount of icing can make travel difficult. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through mid-day for areas outside of the Tri-Cities and the Hudson Valley.

The wintry mess ends between 9 AM and 10 AM. Clouds will linger throughout the day with a stray shower or patchy drizzle. Temperatures will trend milder with highs close to 50 degrees around the Capital District.

Temperatures will stay mild overnight. Most of us won’t drop below freezing. Skies will vary between partly and mostly cloudy conditions.

More clouds are inbound for northern areas Friday; areas to the south will run a little brighter. Highs will run on the mild again with readings near 50 degrees.

We are entering an extended dry stretch. Skies will brighten through the weekend too. The trade off will be a brisk feeling. Highs will only top off in the mid 40s on Veterans Day. Layer up if you will attend any of the Veterans Day events or parade. Temperatures will start improving by the middle of next week.