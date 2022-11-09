The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! Temperatures certainly put the brrr in November this morning. Everyone started below freezing. Sunshine will quickly shake off the chill.

Just like yesterday, a seasonable afternoon is ahead with highs in the lower 50s. Sunshine rules again. All and all, not bad for early November.

In the near-time we are setting our sights on another warm up. Highs will be a good 10 degrees above-normal Thursday. It will be another enjoyable day with skies becoming partly sunny. Don’t get too comfortable with this late-season warmth.

Veterans Day will begin dry but cloudier. The day will turn unsettled and wetter. The remnants of Nicole will meet up with a strong cold front coming out of the Midwest. The two systems will spread rain our way late Friday. Periods of heavy rain will fall through the night and into the start of Saturday. One to three inches of rain are possible, with locally higher amounts west of the Capital Region.

Again, don’t get too comfortable with these warmer days ahead. Behind the rain from Nicole temperatures will take a hit. The first real chill of the season will settle in and stick around for a while. Some flakes could fly out west early next week.