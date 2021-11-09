11/09/2021: So nice, let’s to do it twice

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! Yesterday was a real treat! So how about a repeat performance? Sunshine and a speedy warm up are on tap again today.

Touches of dense valley fog have worked in this morning. These areas will “mix out” by 8 AM or 9 AM. We will then enjoy several hours of abundant sunshine. A speedy warm up will take temperatures from the 30s to the lower 60s by this afternoon.

A little hiccup arrivers overnight. A weak, fast-moving disturbance will send more clouds our way this evening followed by a few showers of isolated showers. The shower activity will enter the Adirondacks and the North Country around 11 PM, and will exit the News10 area well before sunrise.

Sunshine will make a comeback Wednesday. We’ll also get to enjoy another unseasonably warm November afternoon. I think only a few of us will reach the 60s. Highs in the 50s will be more common.

Veterans Day will be another quiet day, just cloudier and a little cooler. The end of the work week will turn wetter. A potent system will bring more widespread rain and some wind by Friday morning. The day won’t be a washout, though. The rain looks to exit by mid-day.

Friday’s storm system will kick off a more active stretch. Rounds of showers and mountain snow showers are brewing for the weekend and beyond. A winter’s chill is also lurking toward the end of the 7 Day Forecast.