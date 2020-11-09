11/09/2020: Record challenging warmth to start the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the incredible weather this weekend. There’s more where that came from heading into the start of the week.

Skies were perfectly clear and the wind was calm overnight. Patchy dense fog is developing and will linger through mid-morning. Take it slow if your morning commute will take you through hilly terrain or past a body of water.

High pressure just off the Northeast coast remains in control. The set up will keep our skies sunny and warm air will continue to surge into the region. After starting in the 30s, temperatures will climb into the lower 70s this afternoon around the Capital Region. Albany’s record high is 71° from 1975.

It will be a mild night with lows only dipping into the 40s. Otherwise it will remain quiet with mostly clear skies and patchy fog that will develop after midnight.

We’ll be on record watch again tomorrow. Highs will run a degree or two warmer than today. Albany’s record high is 72°, which was set in 1931.

Wednesday will bring one more day of unseasonable warmth. A change in the pattern will also start to take shape. A cold front will cut across New York state, spreading showers from west to east. There could be periods of soaking rain. Showers will wind down Wednesday night. Some areas south and east of the Capital Region could see lingering showers on Thursday.

Behind the front temperatures will drop closer to “normal.” High temperatures will only reach 50 degrees by Friday.