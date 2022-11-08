The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Election Day! Unusual warmth no more. After Albany’s warmest start to November ever more seasonable air has arrived.

It is brisk to begin this Election Day. The November feel will stick around all day. But don’t let these cooler temperatures slow you down. There will be a lot of sunshine all around as you cast your ballot.

Clear skies and diminishing winds will lead to the coldest night of the season. We are expected lows in the upper teens to mid 20s. This will be the Capital Region’s coldest night since the end of March.

A very cold start will give way to a milder afternoon on Wednesday. Temperatures will get a boost into the 50s across the board. Clouds will mix with sunshine from time to time.

A warming trend will carry us through the end of the work week. While we’re keeping an eye on the climbing temperatures, we are also watching Nicole. The storm will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida’s Atlantic coast. Nicole will eventually make a turn north up the East Coast. Rain from this system will arrive in the News10 area during the second half of Friday. Periods of heavy rain will spill over into the start of the weekend.

While the start of the month was been a really delight, get ready for our first real chill of the season. The middle of November will be much cooler. The first flakes of the season may fly for some too. Eeeekkk!