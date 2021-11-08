11/08/2021: A beautiful start to the week!

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The forecast is picking up right where the weekend left off. It is frosty this morning, but by late-day we will enjoy a lot of sunshine and warm temperatures. A nice warmup will send highs close to 60 degrees, if not into the lower 60s. That’s marvelous for early November.

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight. Patchy fog will form during the wee hours of the morning. It won’t be quite as cold with lows only dropping into the 30s areawide.

Tuesday will be another terrific day. High temperatures will return to the 60s. The day will begin with sunshine but end with a few more clouds.

The uptick in cloud cover comes ahead a fast-moving disturbance. A low will bring a few rain showers, and mountain snowflakes, Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. The wet weather looks to exit by mid-morning. The rest of Wednesday will be dry with the warm air still hanging on.

Veterans Day will be all dry and just slightly cooler. Friday and the weekend look to bring a pattern change. Widespread rain arrives with a strong cold front. Rounds of showers will linger Saturday and Sunday. The pattern will also re-introduce cooler air.