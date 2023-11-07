The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Tuesday! It’s a “two hands on the steering wheel” kind of morning. Streets are wet, after last night’s rain, and possibly slick thanks to fallen leaves. Wet leaves can be as slippery as ice. Take it easy on the way to work, school, or to cast your ballot. The wind is swirling some gusts close to 30 mph as well.

The blustery conditions will stick around all day as a cold front approaches. The front should reach the Hudson Valley around mid-day. Before then we’ll crank up the temperature into the lower 60s and winds could gust up to 35 mph. Hit or miss showers are possible as the front blows through. From there temperatures will tumble. If you’re planning to vote after work, temperatures will be falling into 50s and 40s.

Readings will ultimately land in the 30s. It will stay breezy, so wind chills will run closer to 20 degrees. Meanwhile, clouds will clear out through the night.

This chilly air isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Temperatures will only warm about 10 degrees tomorrow. The day will start with sun and end with more clouds.

Our next storm isn’t too far away. A band of mixed precipitation including snow, freezing rain, and plain rain will arrive from the southwest late Wednesday night. This mix will linger through the Thursday morning commute. Travel may be impacted, especially in the higher terrain. Light accumulations of ice and snow are possible in the hills and mountains. The event will end with rain as temperatures “warm” Thursday.

The week will end on a dry and more seasonable note with highs in the lower 50s. The brisk feeling will take over again this weekend, but the outlook is dry for Veterans Day events.