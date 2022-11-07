The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Wow, what a weekend! Three new records were set in Albany. The record high is safe today. But if we spike to at least 70°, this would be the first time that Albany has strung together four-70 degree days in a row in November.

If you were a big fan of the record warmth over the weekend, you’ll want to make the most of today. Sunshine makes a quick return behind a morning cold front. Winds will shift out of the northwest later this afternoon. 30-35 mph gusts are possible. The wind will blow in a noticeably change in the air.

Clear, brisk, and breezy tonight. Temperatures will settle close to 40 degrees. You may want to set an early alarm tomorrow to catch a view of a total lunar eclipse. The “blood moon” will peak just before sunrise Tuesday morning.

Sunshine rules on Election Day, but it will be much cooler. Highs in the 50s are more typical for this time of year. It just goes to show how spoiled we’ve been over the past week.

Get set for roller coaster temperatures this week. Tuesday and Wednesday will be more November-like before highs return to the 60s late week. Our first chill of the season looks to arrive by the end of the weekend.