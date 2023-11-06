The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The new week is off to a cold start. Temperatures are below freezing for most. We’ll thawing out pretty quickly thanks to an earlier sunrise and an approaching system.

The next system is pushing through the western Great Lakes. A warm front will extend into the News10 area giving temperatures a jolt, even as clouds take over. A few showers won’t be too far behind.

Very isolated showers are possible around the evening commute. More widespread rain with pockets of locally heavy rain arrives late night. Passing showers will continue through daybreak.

The cold front will slice through the area on Election Day. Isolated showers are possible. But before the front arrives, tomorrow will be a breezy and warmer day. We’ll won’t see the 60s again for quite some time.

Cooler air will blow in through late week. The next weathermaker is inbound for Wednesday night and Thursday. The event could start with wintry mix in spots. Periods of freezing rain along with snow/sleet are possible, especially in the higher terrain. These same locations may deal with light wintry accumulations ahead of the Thursday morning commute.

The weekend will trend drier with a brisk feeling. Highs will only manage the 40s under a mix of sun and clouds. Layer up if you are participating in any Veterans Day events.