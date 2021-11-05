11/05/2021: It’s almost time to shake the chill

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! No real change just yet – the chilly November air is still hanging around. We are off to another cold and, in some cases, foggy start. This is freezing fog and it is especially dense near our major rivers and lakes. Visibility will be reduced and surfaces could become slick.

The fog will lift between 9 AM and 10 AM. Otherwise today begins with lots of sunshine before scattered clouds drift in this afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The cloud cover will clear out tonight and temperatures will turn cold yet again. Saturday morning’s lows will be the coldest of this stretch. Another batch of patchy fog will form as well.

Temperatures will begin moderating over the weekend. Saturday afternoon will be around 50°; more 50s for Sunday. The warmup continues into the first part of next week.

Great weather, warmer temperatures, AND an extra hour this weekend! Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday. Clocks “fall back” one hour. This is also a good time to change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Snooze and cruise alert for next week. A sprawling ridge of high pressure will take over the weather story across the East. This set up will not only bring warmer temperatures but also an extended dry stretch.

There won’t be a raindrop in sight through at least Veterans Day. There is more model uncertainty beyond the middle of next week. But you know eventually the pattern will turn wetter and more active.