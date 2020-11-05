11/05/2020: Temperatures are getting warmer

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! Terrain and the wind are playing a role in the “chill factor” this morning. Just look around the Capital Region – the temperature at Albany International has been around 50° with a light breeze through the night, meanwhile Schenectady is running about 10 degrees colder with a calm wind. The separation between Ballston Spa and Clifton Park is pretty incredible too.

We will all see a rather speedy warm up today. Highs will climb into the mid 60s around the Capital Region and surrounding lower terrain. Even the higher terrain will enjoy a warmer-than-normal afternoon with highs pushing 60°. A good deal of sunshine will accompany the warmer temperatures.

During this stretch of dry weather we’re going to be splitting hairs about cloud cover. A weak, moisture starved boundary will graze the area later today. This will introduce a few more clouds before skies eventually go partly cloudy tonight. Temperatures will remain mild with lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Patchy fog will also settle into river valley locations by tomorrow morning.

High pressure will dominant the weather story this weekend and into the first part of next week. The high will be centered over the Mid-Atlantic. The weekend will not only be warmer, but also sun-sational. This is bonus weather at it’s finest.

We will hold off rain chances until the middle of next week. A strong storm system will not only bring more clouds and showers, but also a drop in temperature. Until then enjoy this stretch of picture perfect weather!