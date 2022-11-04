The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Friday! Unseasonable warmth has been building in day by day. The peak of the fall heat arrives over the weekend.

Afternoons will feel more like early September than early November. Today begins a string of 70-degree days for the Capital Region. Highs will run 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Tonight will feel more like it should during the day this time of year. Lows will only settle into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Record fall heat builds in for the weekend. Afternoon highs aren’t the only ones in jeopardy. A record warm low could be easily shattered in Albany on Sunday morning.

The crazy warmth is coming as we “fall back” Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM on Sunday. We will get an extra hour of sleep. The sun will start coming up in the 6 o’clock hour, but will go down before 5 PM.

The unseasonable warmth will stretch into Monday. Four November days in a row with highs of at least 70 degrees would tie the most on record in Albany with a stretch in 2020 and 1931. More November-like temperatures arrive on Election Day. Conditions will be dry with the exception of this Sunday.