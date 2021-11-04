11/04/2021: The chilly air is sticking around, for now

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! We are off to another frosty cold start. Grab a puffy coat from the closet, and give yourself some extra time to warm up the car.

Albany’s temperatures dropped into the upper 20s overnight – the first hard freeze of the season. That means that we recorded back-to-back fall freeze benchmarks. Yesterday brought the first freezing reading of the season.

From a cold start to a chilly finish. Temperatures will return to the 40s – near 40° for the mountains and the mid 40s for the Capital District. The seasonably cold air mass will hang around through the end of the work week. High pressure will be in the neighborhood, keeping us dry today. Skies will become partly sunny through the afternoon.

The clouds will clear out again tonight. Temperatures will slip back into the 20s. Most of us will see a hard freeze for the second night in a row. Don’t forget to protect your plants from the “killer freeze.”

On the bright side there will be increasing amounts of the sunshine as we head into the week. High pressure becomes anchored across the East. This set up will eventually send the chilly air back north, and kick off a warm up.

By Tuesday the freezing temperatures will be a distant memory. Along the warming trend we’ll see highs return to the 50s over the weekend then climb closer to 60°. There won’t be any major storms either. Enjoy this great stretch of November weather.