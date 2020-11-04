11/04/2020: Shaking off the chill today

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday! Well, we made it past the cold and winter-like start to the week. A warm up begins today!

The day is off to a chilly start with temperatures near freezing around the Capital Region. The higher elevations, where snow is on the ground, are even colder with readings in the 20s. It won’t be long before we shake off the chill and welcome in milder air this afternoon. Most of us will see a high in the 50s.

A warm front will lift through the area this morning. That sets the stage for a warm up. Behind the front there’s nothing but high pressure. The lingering cloud cover will clear out and we’ll see a lot of sunshine into the second part of the day and beyond.

Quiet and not nearly as cold tonight. Albany will see a low in the lower 40s under mostly clear skies.

The 60s will take over tomorrow. It will be another day with fair skies. The only little hiccup in this sunny stretch will be a weak boundary dropping southward Thursday night. This will be a moisture starved front that will bring nothing more than increased cloud cover.

Temperatures will continue to climb Friday and through the weekend. We’ll keep the sunny, dry, and warm forecast on repeat through the start of next week. The next significant disturbance looks to arrive Tuesday night with a few rain showers.