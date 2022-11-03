The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Thursday! There is a chill in the air this morning. It is early November after all. But our temperatures will bounce back into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Clear and calm again tonight, but we won’t get as chilly. We can thank a little fog for that. Instead of widespread lows in the 30s, most of us will bottom out in the lower 40s.

We’ve only felt the beginning of this unseasonable warmth. Friday’s highs will run 15 to 20 degrees above-normal. A dominant ridge of high pressure will keep punching up our temperatures through the weekend.

The Storm Tracker Team will be on record watch this weekend. And it won’t just be our afternoon temperatures. A record warm low could be broken on Sunday. Highs in the low and mid 70s are more typical for early September than early November.

Sunday’s record challenging warmth with come with a shower chance. Imagine if we didn’t have the clouds and showers how much warmer we could get! The warmth will stick around through Monday. A November feel will arrive by the middle of next week.