11/03/2020: Snow ends, still chilly for Election Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Election Day! We are waking up to a bit of a wintry mess. The higher terrain continues to deal with areas of heavy lake effect snow. Meanwhile through the valley floor, the precipitation is having an “identity crisis” with temperatures bobbing around freezing. Be aware things could change from light snow one minute to freezing rain another.

Light snow and patchy mixed precipitation will still be around as the polls open this morning. The wintry precipitation won’t last all day. We should start drying out by mid-morning. Skies will become partly sunny through the end of the day. The cold breeze won’t move out quite as quickly. A northwesterly breeze on the order of 25 to 30 mph will continue through the afternoon. Temperatures won’t be quite as cold today with highs ranging from the mid 30s and to the lower 40s.

It will be another cold night with temperatures settling into the 20s. The wind will finally back off as high pressure slides overhead.

That high will go right to work. After a cold start, we’ll climb out the basement and see a mild day tomorrow. Albany’s high will climb into the mid 50s. We’ll also enjoy a mix of sunshine and clouds.

This is just the beginning of this early November warming trend. A stretch of 60-degree days will begin on Thursday. High temperatures will run ten to fifteen degrees above-normal through the weekend. On top of it all, our days will be dry and sunny. Now November is just showing off, but I don’t mind. How about you?