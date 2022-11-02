The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Wednesday! Clouds and shower chances are out, and sunshine for days is in. A stretch of really, really nice November days begins today.

Sunshine rules today thanks to a high over Quebec. Temperatures will run a good 10 to 15 degrees above average from start to finish. Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight will be a reminder that it is in fact November. Temperatures will quickly drop under clear skies. Many of us will wake up to some frosty readings.

Areas of fog will accompany the morning chill. Once the low clouds lift it will be all about sunshine and more warmth. High temperatures for the Capital Region will near 70 degrees. That’s more typical for September!

The incredible late-season warmth isn’t done yet. Record highs could fall over the weekend in Albany. A late weekend system is gaining some speed. A few showers are possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will start cooling next week. Even the 60-degree high on Election Day is still several degrees above average. Things will start trending closer to normal by the middle of the month.