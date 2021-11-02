11/02/2021: No weather worries for Election Day

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Election Day! The weather won’t cause any problems as you cast your ballot today. There’s a seasonable chill in the air this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Readings are colder where the cloud cover is thinner – north of the Capital Region. More clouds will take over today. This will keep us on the cooler side with highs in the 40s to near 50°.

There is another brief shower chance as well. The Tug Hill, the Adirondacks, and the eastern Catskills will see the bulk of the action today. Favorable lake effect flow will produce rounds of showers. Snowflakes could mix in from time to time in high spots. And some of the snow will try and stick. Any accumulation will be very, very light just in the highest spots of the Adirondacks and the Green Mountains, along with the Tug Hill.

A rain/snow shower will linger into this evening especially west of Albany. For the rest of the night skies will go mostly clear to partly cloudy. Temperatures will dip closer to freezing.

The chilliest air of the season will settle in through late week. High temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s around the Capital Region. We will also see the first hard freeze of the season. Lows will dip into the mid 20s for a few nights in a row. This will be cold enough to damage unprotected plants. Take action if you want to continue enjoying your mums and any other outdoor plants.

Increasing amounts of sunshine will accompany the brisk days. Temperatures will begin to moderate over the weekend. The “extra hour” of sleep will be the cherry on top.