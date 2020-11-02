11/02/2020: A wintry start to the week

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday! The snow is back. Scattered lake effect snow showers are moving to the southeast off of Lake Ontario. Pockets of heavy snow are drifting through the western Mohawk Valley and the Catskills. Some slick spots could develop as snow continue to fall and temperatures hover near freezing.

These rounds of snow showers could lead to tricky travel conditions, especially through the higher terrain. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect through Tuesday morning for the western Adirondacks, the Greens, and northern Berkshires.

Gusty winds will accompany the snow by mid-morning. Snow squalls could reduce visibility even further. We’ll take a break from the snow through the afternoon.

Blustery conditions won’t be backing off. Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible this afternoon. Temperatures won’t be too motivated to move. While highs top off near 35° around the Capital Region, it will feel more like the 20s with the gusty winds.

Another round of lake effect snow showers will develop this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. For Albany and the surrounding river valley locals, don’t get too excited about accumulations. Another coating up to an inch of fluffy snow is possible. The Tug Hill and western Adirondacks could receive several inches of snow. Upsloping will enhance amounts around the Greens and northern Berkshires.

Election Day will begin with leftover cold rain and snow showers. Through the second part of the day we’ll see some sunshine but it will stay chilly with highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Not ready for it stay cold? You’re in luck! A steady warm up is on tap for the end of the week. Temperatures will trend closer to normal by Wednesday. Then say hello to the 60s! High temperatures will run 15 to 20 degrees (!!) above-normal starting late week and into next week. There will be a lot of sunshine to go along with those warmer temps too.