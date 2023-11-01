The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Wednesday and welcome to November! Winter isn’t wasting any time. A quick-hitting system is bringing batches of lake effect rain and snow to the region.

Flakes are swirling around the hill towns and mountains. The valleys are stuck with chilly drizzle and light rain. One wave rain and snow will impact the morning commute. Another batch arrives around mid-day. Activity will fizzle from west to east by the late afternoon.

While a number of us may see flakes, not much is expected to stick. A coating up to an inch of elevation snow is possible. The High Peaks region along with the southern Greens may pick up an inch or two by this evening. Any accumulations will be on the grass, not on the pavement.

Skies will quickly clear as colder air blows in. This will be the coldest night of the season with lows dropping into the 20s area-wide. The wind will be up and lead to wind chills in the 20s, even the teens by morning.

This latest cold snap will be short-lived. A surge of milder air is on the menu for the end of the week and weekend.

This weekend could be the first dry weekend since the end of August. Plus we gain an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends. That’s a win-win in my book. The next shower chance will hold off until late Monday now.