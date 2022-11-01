The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Tuesday and welcome to November! While average temperatures fall steadily this month, all signs are pointing toward a very warm start to November for the Capital Region. We didn’t cool much overnight. Readings will return to low and mid 60s this afternoon.

Most of us stayed dry for trick-or-treat last evening. Now the lightest of shower activity is possible for Albany and points south to start the day. A pair of systems will keep an isolated shower chance in the forecast.

Another batch of very light showers will arrive around mid-day. We will all start drying out by the evening commute. Between the raindrops and drizzle, skies will stay mostly cloudy.

Clouds will break and areas of fog will settle in overnight. Temperatures will stay quite mild for early November with lows only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunshine is back tomorrow! Our next weather maker will be a BIG warmup through the weekend. Our highs are already a good ten to twelve degrees above-normal. The unseasonable warmth looks to hang on for the first two weeks of November.

High temperatures will challenge records over the weekend. Our nighttime lows will be incredibly warm too. Some of you might be more than tempted to keep your jacket in the closet.