11/01/2021: Here comes a cool November breeze

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Monday and welcome to November! The theme of October 2021 was warm and wet. Last month was a top-5 warmest and a top-10 wettest for Albany. The warmest temperature was 77° on the 16th, while the coldest was 34° recorded on the 24th and 29th. Nearly half of the days last month had measurable rainfall with three days reporting more than an inch of rain.

This first morning of November is taking a page of last month’s playbook – it’s another mild start. Temperatures are in the 40s and lower 50s. A breeze is starting to pick up this morning. The flow has produced a couple of batches of showers.

Additional waves of spotty lake effect rain showers will drift through the area into the afternoon. The coverage of the showers will be fairly sparse. Between any raindrops our skies will feature intervals of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be mild despite the breeze with highs in the low to mid 50s.

A few more showers will develop tomorrow as an upper-level disturbance moves through the Great Lakes. While it will be rain for most us, the higher terrain in the Adirondacks could see snow fly. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Our first batch of chilly air arrives later in the week. A few more rain and snow showers will linger Wednesday with highs only in the mid 40s around the Capital Region. Temperatures will remain on the brisk side into the weekend. This all comes ahead of the time change. Daylight Saving Time ends of the weekend.