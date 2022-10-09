Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We turned partly sunny this afternoon as a cold front slowly approaches from the north. Any showers remained confined to the Adirondacks today, however, this boundary is going to stall out over us for Monday and a weak area of low pressure will be developing along this. Clouds will stick around through much of the day on Monday, and a slightly better chance at a quick hitting shower for many during the afternoon hours.

As I mentioned this boundary will stall out over us on Monday, which will bring us mostly cloudy skies through the majority of the day, however, as low pressure moves east and high pressure pushes the boundary out of the area late in the day we could see a few breaks of sunshine. Temperatures will be similar to how they were today with highs mainly in the 50s and low 60s.

High pressure to the south is still set to build in on Tuesday. This will lead to mostly sunny skies for Tuesday along with milder temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. We remain partly sunny for Wednesday, but clouds will tend to increase late in the day, temperatures Wednesday still look to reach the upper 60s and low 70s.

More clouds than sunshine for Monday and the threat for a shower. That shower threat looks to be confined to before noon on Monday and as the day progresses we may even see some breaks of late afternoon sunshine.

Once this weak disturbance gets out of here, high pressure will be building back in. Expect temperatures Monday night to fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, but with more sunshine on Tuesday we will warm nicely into the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds will tend to increase late in the day on Wednesday. This will be well ahead of a strong cold front that doesn’t move through until late in the day on Thursday. So, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s for Wednesday, partly sunny and breezy on Thursday ahead of the cold front. Rain and even thunderstorms will be possible by Thursday evening and linger into the overnight as the boundary moves on through. Temperatures will likely be close to 70 again on Thursday, but look to fall into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday. Seasonably cool weather continues into next weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday, turning mostly cloudy on Sunday ahead of our next disturbance that comes through early the following week. Have a great night! -Rob