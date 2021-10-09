10/9/21: Cloudy with Drizzle for Some Sunday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

We finally broke the stretch of sunny day that we were enjoying at the end of last week and unfortunately replaced it with clouds to start the weekend. However, we did remain dry today for the most part, that will change for some come Sunday afternoon. Cooler flow from the ocean continues tonight, that will keep the clouds in place.

There is also a coastal storm near the Carolinas that will be trying to move northward. I believe we will see an increase in clouds overnight from this feature, and the clouds will stick around for Sunday as well. However, it does look likely that the bulk of the precipitation from this system will be too far to our south and east for widespread rain. But those of you south and east of Albany could see a few showers or light drizzle especially later in the day on Sunday.

Clouds will hang around into Sunday morning, but again, most of us will begin the second half of the weekend dry.

Clouds remain rather thick through the afternoon hours on Sunday with precipitation inching closer from the south through the afternoon and early evening. That would be the best chance at any showers for those of you south of Albany, during the second half of Sunday afternoon.

That moisture begins to pull away Sunday night and into Monday morning. We may start out Monday with a few areas of patchy fog, but, our winds will begin to shift to a more southerly direction and that will warm us up and begin to clear us out.

By Monday afternoon skies should become much brighter with an increase in sunshine. That will carry us through much of the upcoming week with the only exception being Wednesday when there could be a shower or two during the afternoon.

Other than a slight shower risk for Wednesday expect temperatures to remain on the mild side much of the week with highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s. A potent system has its eyes on the northeast by the end of the week into early next weekend. This would bring a sharp drop in temperatures and also the chance at more widespread showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder especially later in the day on Saturday. Have a great Sunday! -Rob