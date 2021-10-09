10/9/2021: Cooler, more fall-like weekend ahead

This weekend will feature a short break from the above average temperatures that have so far come to define October 2021. Highs today will peak in the mid 60’s just about average for this time of year. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, but overall dry conditions.

Tonight, we’ll stay mostly cloudy with lows ranging from around 50 in Albany to the low 40’s in the hills and mountains. Sunday won’t feature much in the way of sun, and we’ll be cooler as a result – only in the low 60’s.

A few showers and sprinkles could develop, especially south of Albany in the later part of the day. Still, it will be far from a washout.

Monday will start cloudy, before partially clearing skies later in the day help us warm into the 70’s again. We’ll stay warmer than average for the rest of the forecast period… don’t expect any frosty starts anytime soon!



-Matt