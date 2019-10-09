10/9/19: Partly Sunny Start, Increasing Clouds

Today will be a decent day with more sunshine early on before increasing clouds win later today/tonight. We’ll still see some sun for that evening commute home but you’ll find it’s brighter this morning.

We’ll stay mostly dry but can’t rule out some showers moving in from the south as early as 3-5 PM but they should stay south & east of Albany. Overnight we’ll find a better chance for a couple showers anywhere but they should be gone by the early drive Thursday.

The coastal storm will be watched closely to see how far west this rain moves in for Thursday…

The better chance for rain tomorrow is Albany-east but it’ll be an otherwise cloudy & gloomy day for all. Where the rain persists-there can be some downpours for Western MA & Vermont. Tomorrow looks to turn wet as early as 9-10AM

Once we get through a wetter Thursday, we can still see some morning showers Friday before drying for the rest of the day…

The weekend isn’t looking too shabby! More clouds Saturday before some possible late day sunshine. Sunday will be the brighter day being a tad cooler as well. Next week looks nice with more sun, dry skies & close to seasonable temps..