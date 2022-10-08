Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A chilly fall day today, much more typical for late October or early November with highs only in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s! The gusty wind made it feel much cooler at times. Temperatures will moderate a touch for Sunday, but we will also introduce a bit more cloud cover, especially during the second half of the day, along with the chance of a shower in the Adirondacks.

A weak frontal boundary will be sinking southward on Sunday, this will bring us slightly more cloud cover and the chance of a shower, mainly along the front through portions of the North Country Sunday afternoon and evening. Those clouds do look to stick around on Monday, and with an area of low pressure riding along the boundary, we cannot rule out a shower or two on Monday afternoon.

Once we get past the clouds and shower threat on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and even Thursday are looking nice with moderating temperatures and highs potentially reaching the low 70s again as high pressure builds back in.

Should start with partly sunny skies early on Sunday. This will allow temperatures to warm out of the 30s and into the 40s before more cloud cover drifts in from the north and west as the afternoon progresses.

The thicker cloud cover should remain north of the Capital District on Sunday, which will allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s, still a touch cooler than where we normally are for almost the middle of October. Futurecast does not show it, but there is the chance at a stray shower in the Adirondacks Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Clouds will stick around on Monday as a weak area of low pressure moves along the stationary boundary that will be situated across the northeast.

Moisture looks to be limited with this feature, but there could be a few hit or miss showers during Monday afternoon. With the clouds sticking around for the day temperatures will remain a touch cooler, with highs mainly in the 50s with perhaps a few places reaching 60.

High pressure builds back in on Tuesday, returning us to partly sunny skies and temperatures near seasonable levels back into the mid 60s. Sunshine continues through Wednesday and with a southerly wind developing temperatures should pop into the upper 60s and low 70s. This is ahead of yet another strong cold front, this time though, it will likely be accompanied by rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms, those do not arrive until Thursday. But Thursday will likely be another warm day right ahead of the front with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Cooler weather returns for the end of the week and into the weekend with highs back into the upper 50s and low 60s with some sunshine. Have a great night! -Rob