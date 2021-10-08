10/8/2021: More morning fog, followed by afternoon sun

Happy Friday! High pressure in control over northern New York will keep rain and clouds at bay once again. Once the fog from this morning dissipates, we’ll all see sunshine.

Along with the brighter skies later on, we’ll also have quickly warming temperatures. Expect highs in the low to mid 70’s for most. The Adirondacks may be just a touch cooler, with highs in the upper 60’s.

Temperatures will stay mild tonight, falling only into the low 50’s for most valley locations. The higher terrain will wind up in the upper 40’s for overnight lows.

Changes are in store for the weekend. On Saturday, the high pressure that’s been in the drivers seat will begin to shift to the east. Winds around the center will lead to cooler air being pushed in from the east. That will set up more of a fall-feel, with highs in the 60’s.

Sunday could start off a bit cooler in the morning, with more clouds and an outside chance for stray showers later in the day.

Warmer weather returns for the work week, with highs in the 70’s. The next widespread shower chance comes on Wednesday.



-Matt