10/8/19: Early Fog-Brighter & Drier Tuesday

Early commuters will find some patchy dense fog that can be especially thick to the NW, West & SW of Albany…

As the fog burns off and after early lingering showers continue pushing east-we’ll find lots of sun & clouds with plenty of dry skies. Temperatures will warm to the mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature another mix of sun & clouds but some showers will sneak in from the south by the evening and overnight. Thursday looks to be mostly cloudy with showers in Albany and especially east..

Clouds will be a little more plentiful Friday with a shower threat staying S&E of the Capital District. Sunshine should come back this weekend with the mid-60s but we can’t rule out a shower late Saturday PM and another shower or two Sunday.