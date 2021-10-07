10/7/2021: Foggy starts give way to warm afternoons

Be careful out on the roads, dense fog has set up across much of our region to kick off the day. We don’t expect this to dissipate until around midday.

That will keep temperatures from warming too much initially, with most of the morning spent in the 50’s. Skies will gradually clear as we push further into the afternoon, and that increasing sunshine will help us quickly warm to the low 70’s for afternoon highs.

Tonight, we’ll fall into the 50’s for low temperatures once more – close to 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Only high spots will have a shot at getting down into the 40’s.

A bit more fog could develop Friday morning, but will again dissipate late in the morning. Highs will be similar, peaking in the low 70’s.

A backdoor cold front will bring cooler, more seasonable conditions over the weekend, with highs in the low 60’s. We’ll be back in the 70’s by Monday and will stay warm through the first half of the work week.