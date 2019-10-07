10/7/19: Rainy Day…Don’t Forget the Umbrella!

Today will be quite a rainy day….steady rain is likely through late tonight with heavy downpours at times. Expect an easy 1-2″ worth of rain with the higher end of the rain totals for where downpours persist.

Temperatures will be steadily cooling with the rain and behind the slow moving cold front…

Expect rain through midnight before showers taper off after 2-3AM. We’re left with clouds and patchy fog. Watch for that patchy fog to lower visibility for your Tuesday AM commute. Calming winds late today & through tonight can be expected..

As the early fog burns off tomorrow, it’s all about the sunshine! We’ll keep sunshine mixing with clouds for Wednesday with a slight chance of a passing shower?

We’ll find it’s a decent week with sun & 60s…more showers look to return by the weekend with Sunday looking like the wetter day.