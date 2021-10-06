10/6/21: More Sun for Thursday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Tim Drawbridge & Rob Lindenmuth:

We finally saw the sunshine this afternoon after morning fog and low clouds and guess what? We get more sunshine for not only Thursday, but Friday too, the only thing we will have to get through is morning fog and low clouds. High pressure is here, and it will be here to stay for several days to come with just a slight bump in the road for the weekend.

High pressure will continue to slowly drift south and east, this will eventually provide an on shore flow from the ocean which will hold our temperatures mainly in the low to mid 60s through the weekend. We have to watch an area of moisture that may try to move northward for the second half of the weekend which may try to bring a round of showers by Sunday afternoon.

High pressure will continue to provide light winds overnight tonight which will lead to the development of a few low clouds and fog by Thursday morning. But similarly to today, expect that to burn off as we progress through the mid morning with skies becoming partly sunny and temperatures warming into the low 70s for many.





With similar conditions expected Thursday night into Friday morning with all the recent moisture, more low clouds and fog will develop. But with high pressure, clouds will tend to burn off and temperatures once again in the upper 60s and low 70s!





I mentioned the onshore flow on Saturday, that will not only provide more clouds, but it will also hold our temperatures slightly cooler only into the 60s which is much closer to normal for this time of year.

Beyond the weekend it is looking like a warmer than normal pattern into next week as high pressure sticks around and temperatures should remain in the upper 60s and low 70s through the middle of the week. Our next threat at any showers comes in next Wednesday afternoon with highs still close to 70. Have a great night! -Cap, Tim & Rob