10/6/19: Rainy and breezy to close out the weekend

Hope you enjoyed the perfect fall like weather on Saturday… Sunday won’t be as nice.

After another cold start that featured lows in the 30’s and 40’s, expect somewhat warmer weather as southerly winds bring in air off the Atlantic. As our next weather system approaches us from the west, expect on and off showers starting this afternoon and lasting into Monday.

The clouds and rain will keep us MUCH warmer overnight, with lows between 50 and 60, even in the higher elevations!

Heavier rain will pick up for the Monday morning commute, and last through mid-afternoon. While it could lead to messy road conditions, we’re not anticipating thunder or damaging winds.

We’ll clear out Monday evening, setting up an incredible day on Tuesday with highs near 70. Expect more clouds on Wednesday, then a few showers on Thursday. Both days will start out in the mid 40’s and warm to the 60 degree mark by the afternoons.

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy but dry. Showers are back in the mix for Saturday.