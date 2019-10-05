10/5/19: Cold start turning sunny & mild for Saturday

Bundle up out there… temperatures are cold! 20-30 degrees colder than they were Friday morning!

Many spots saw their first freezes of the season, with temperatures dropping into the upper 20’s or low 30’s in the hills and mountains. Albany and surrounding areas bottomed out in the mid 30’s.

Not to worry, though! After the cold start, we’ll be rewarded with the perfect fall day. Expect sunshine, light winds, and highs around 60 in the Albany metro area. Elsewhere, expect mid 50’s.

Overnight, a few clouds and a south wind will keep us warmer. Expect lows in the 40’s for most and upper 30’s for those in the higher elevations.

Tomorrow won’t be quite as nice… the morning will start off cloudy, before turning rainy after lunchtime. On and off showers will linger throughout the second half of Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60’s.

Monday looks even drearier, with more widespread and heavier rain. Expect it to complicate the morning commute. Rain looks to stick around all day.

We’ll clear out for the rest of the work week! Tuesday looks great with highs approaching 70. The rest of the week is decidedly fall like, with overnight lows in the 40’s and afternoon highs in the 60’s. Enjoy!