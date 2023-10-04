Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Record tying warmth for Albany Wednesday afternoon as the temperature reached 86 degrees, tying the record from 1891! We have one more warm day for us on Thursday before more typical October weather returns for the weekend.

One more warm day with temperatures mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s. Could be a few more clouds in the mix, but the record should be safe as that one is in the low 90s.

Cold front will approach on Friday, this will bring mostly cloudy skies and it’ll likely be breezy from time to time through the afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the 60s to near 70. Rain could become heavy into the overnight and more so into Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday may drop during the afternoon after early highs in the low to mid 60s.

More sunshine with a few more clouds thrown in for Thursday with temperatures in the low 80s for most, expect just a touch of humidity with a bit of a breeze from time to time, mainly later in the afternoon and evening.

More clouds and scattered showers and light drizzle will hold the temperatures in the 60s to near 70 on Friday. It does not look like an all day rain or a washout, and not everyone will get in on the showers either.

Rain become steady to at time heavy Friday night and especially into the afternoon on Saturday. This will hold temperatures in the 60s, falling into the 50s for highs on Sunday with a bit of a gusty wind developing and scattered showers around. Remaining unsettled through the early part of next week with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures near or slightly below average. Have a great night and enjoy the warmth for Thursday! -Cap & Rob