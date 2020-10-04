10/4/2020: Fall feel, clouds and a few showers on the way

Grab the jacket! It’s a chilly start across the News10 region. Albany’s low of 33 degrees was closer to record cold than the average for this time of year.

After a clear and crisp start, clouds will work their way into the area this afternoon ahead of our next rain chance. Highs will reach around 60 degrees.

With clouds in place, temperatures will stay more mild this evening, down to 40 in the hills and mountains, and in the mid 40’s for the Tri-Cities.

A few showers will develop late this evening and linger through Monday morning. Expect a return to sunshine by Monday afternoon, with highs nudging their way a bit higher – into the low 60’s.

Tuesday looks like a great day, with a mix of sun and clouds, dry conditions, and temps close to 70 in some spots. Wednesday brings with it another shower chance.

Thursday looks cooler and, at times, windy. Lows are back down into the 30’s for the end of the work week.