10/4/20: Cloudy with a Stray Shower for Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It was a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon today thanks to an easterly wind this afternoon. More clouds with a chance for a shower on Monday, but temperatures should manage a degree or two warmer during the afternoon.

A weak area of Low pressure now over the Ohio Valley will move east overnight into Monday, however, the moisture associated with is continues to diminish and I am not expecting a widespread rain event, however, there will be a few scattered showers, especially mid to late afternoon on Monday.

For the majority of the region expect a mostly cloudy afternoon with breaks of sunshine from time to time, but again, cannot rule out a brief shower.

High pressure builds in Monday night which will provide clear skies Monday night and into the day on Tuesday, expecting partly sunny skies Tuesday afternoon with milder temperatures, mainly in the mid to upper 60’s.

This wedge of nice weather will unfortunately be short lived as our next system will be quick to approach by Tuesday night and into Wednesday. A pretty potent cold front is set to move in Wednesday afternoon, I am expecting the winds to increase as well as the threat for showers and perhaps even a rumble of thunder. Behind this the winds continue with their gusty nature for Thursday but it will also bring in another shot of cooler air for Thursday and Friday with highs only in the 50’s. Milder temperatures with some sunshine for next weekend. Have a great week! -Rob