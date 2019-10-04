10/4/19: Early Clouds-Afternoon Sun with Breezy & Cool Day

Anything is an improvement from yesterday and today will truly be a brighter and slightly warmer day…

Despite some early clouds-it’s all about watching those clouds clear for bright skies this afternoon. We’ll still be below average with a high only near 57 degrees and expect a breezy day with gusts near 20-30 mph.

Tonight will be COLD. We’ll find the coldest air of the season yet with overnight lows in the 20s & mid 30s. With this chill and clear skies-expect frosty surfaces! A killing freeze for anything growing is expected for all outside of the immediate Capital District so a Freeze Warning is in effect until 9AM Saturday. We’ll find some “lighter” frost in Albany & the immediate Capital District so a Frost Advisory is in effect until 9 AM as well…

Saturday afternoon will rebound fast with wall-to-wall sunshine and temperatures warm to near 60°. We’ll find some early sun Sunday before becoming mostly cloudy & waiting for showers by the late afternoon/evening.

Monday looks quite wet before some more sun & drying skies by next week! Temperatures look to moderate by the mid-week.