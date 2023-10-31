Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Kevin Appleby:

A cool Halloween with temperatures making it to 50 degrees in Albany. Skies became mostly cloudy during the afternoon but, we remained dry with perhaps some light drizzle to the north. Wednesday will feature more clouds and scattered rain and snow showers as a potent upper level storm system swings into the northeast.

High pressure in the middle of the country will slowly begin to push south and east, this will eventually bring a warm-up for the Capital Region with temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend warming back close to 60 or better.

Watch for scattered snow showers to start the day on Wednesday. Although we are not expecting much accumulation, if we see some snow before daybreak there could be a light coating on many surfaces to start the day.

Rain and snow showers will be intermittent through the afternoon and into the early evening. Although it will not be wet every minute of the day, between the wet weather and the clouds temperatures will hold in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We start to moderate a bit as we progress into Thursday with partly sunny skies and a bit of a southwest wind developing. This will bring in the chance for downsloping to develop off the Catskills which will help to promote a milder afternoon. Temperatures on Thursday will likely reach the mid to upper 40s for most, with the exception being low to mid 40s in the Adirondacks.

The warming trend continues into the end of the week with temperatures nearing 60 on Friday, likely approaching 60 Saturday and Sunday, although more clouds will be moving in. Showers will arrive late in the day on Monday with a strong cold front and these showers will continue with us into Tuesday, dropping our temperatures back into the 40s! Have a great night! -Cap, Rob and Kevin