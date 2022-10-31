Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

A great Halloween day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Clouds did move in and a few showers are possible this evening, but most of us will remain dry tonight.

Low pressure will be tracking to our north and west on Tuesday. This will bring more moisture with it, which will keep us mostly cloudy and bring a chance of a shower or two throughout the day. We will stay mild though, as our flow of air continues from the south.

High pressure is quick to build back in for Wednesday which will bring more nice and mild weather for the second half of the week and downright warm weather for the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday will start out with clouds and those clouds will stick around through the afternoon. We will run the risk of a hit-or-miss shower, but the majority of us will remain on the dry side of things. Temperatures will also be mild mid 60s with some breaks of sunshine late in the day.

High pressure builds back in on Wednesday, this will return us to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will be slightly cooler thanks to more of a northwesterly flow, but still temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees above normal.

High pressure will park itself over the northeast and stay with us through the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will warm into the upper 60s by Friday, with some reaching 70. If you think that is warm temperatures for the weekend and into early next week will surge into the low to mid 70s, approaching, if not breaking records through next Monday. Have a great night! -Cap & Rob