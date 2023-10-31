The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

Happy Halloween! It’s more treats than tricks for the spooky holiday. Yesterday’s eerie clouds and drizzle have cleared out. The air may send a shiver down your spin stepping out the door. Temperatures will only warm into the 40s this afternoon despite a sunny treat.

Spooky clouds will show up during trick-or-treat. Kids, both big and small, will want to layer up as temperatures slide through the 40s and 30s this evening. During the “witching hours” a little winter will show up, especially in our western counties.

A quick-hitting system will send us a dose of rain and snow to begin November. The first flakes of the season will swirl around the area during the morning. As temperatures warm, we’ll see the change to wet snowflakes and eventually chilly rain showers. The mixed precipitation will taper off by the evening.

The snow won’t amount to much at all. However, hilly and mountain locations may see a few skiffs on the grass. It won’t be enough to measure with a ruler.

Chillier air will be dragged through the area behind the rain and snow showers. Temperatures during the day will reach the low and mid 40s again. Skies will quickly clear Wednesday night and temperatures will nose dive. We’ll wake up to the coldest readings of the season on Thursday. Any puff of wind will make it feel even colder with wind chills in the low and mid 20s.

This will be a mini chill. Temperatures moderate into the start of the weekend with highs climbing close to 60 degrees. The mild air lingers into early next week as showers show back up.