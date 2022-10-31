The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Happy Halloween! There’s nothing too scary about today’s forecast. Highs will be a treat in the low to mid 60s. This will be Albany’s warmest Halloween since 2019 when a record high was set.

Clouds will creep in throughout the day. A weak disturbance is slowly heading our way. There are some showers on the radar well to our west. Most of us should be able to scare any showers away late-day.

Trick-or-treaters south of the Capital Region may need to pack the rain gear for a quick passing shower. It will be cloudy and mild for all of the other goblins. Temperatures will hold steady in the 50s all night long.

Isolated showers will hang on to kick off November. Temperatures will be warm again even with the clouds and shower chance.

Warmth will become a trend during the early days of November. Highs will flirt with 70 degrees again as early as Friday. A record high could be challenged on Saturday. Our pattern will stay dry all the while. And just a reminder, we will “fall back” this weekend with the end of Daylight Saving Time.